Black Caps captain Kane Williamson, appointed to the job on Mike Hesson's watch, said Hesson "exemplified the 'team-first' attitude and left no stone unturned".

"I've witnessed his work ethic first hand and have seen the sacrifices he's made and can only say I have the utmost respect for what he's achieved."

Former skipper Brendon McCullum put it simply: "I regard him as the best coach the Black Caps have ever had".

McCullum was controversially appointed by Hesson, replacing Ross Taylor early in the coach's tenure in 2012 — a move which ended up paying dividends. McCullum believes Hesson will be a man in demand.

Advertisement

"You'd imagine he'll have a few offers to sift through."

NZC's next engagement is against Pakistan in the UAE in October, so there's no rush to make a new appointment, CEO David White said.