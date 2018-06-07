New Zealand Cricket are open to appointing a non-New Zealander to replace head coach Mike Hesson.

The next international engagement for New Zealand is not until October when they play Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates, but while they aren't about to rush the appointment, White admitted they would like the new person in place well before that.

"We have senior players well established and a very well-performed captain (Kane Williamson), and good support staff," White said.

"That gives a better indication of the attributes we need to complement the team and has us in a good position."

Advertisement

White said NZC would go through the process of making a fresh appointment "calmly and in a robust manner. We'll start the process soon.

"We're certainly well progressed in terms of looking at those attributes we need because Mike was going to finish in 12 months and we are certainly aware of the demands of the job."

White said NZC would have an open mind on who the coach should be. However his personal preference was that "it would be great to have a Kiwi."

NZC went through a carousel of coaches before Hesson's term began, with the likes of former test batsmen John Wright and Mark Greatbatch, captain Daniel Vettori and Andy Moles doing time after the five-year stint of former test allrounder John Bracewell ended in late 2008.

Another option for NZC is to look at appointing two coaches, splitting the demands of the three forms of the game.

For example, former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming has a solid reputation for his T20 work in the Indian Premier League with Chennai Super Kings.

Short term contracts for specific one-day assignments might also hold some appeal.