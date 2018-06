A day for the White Ferns debutants in Dublin.

Wicket-keeper Bernadine Bezuidenhout claimed five dismissals and Jess Watkin hammered 77 not out off 38 balls to secure a 10-wicket win over Ireland in their opening T20.

New Zealand chased down the hosts' 136 for eight with nine overs to spare.

Captain Suzie Bates also made 63 from 29 balls, and Leigh Kasperek took three wickets for 25.