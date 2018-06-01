Sorry Hamish, but Jessica Watkin is not the first female cricketer from Whanganui to play at international level.

That honour goes to Mabel Corby who, at 21 years of age, played for New Zealand against England on February 16-18, 1935 at Christchurch.

It was an inauspicious start to international cricket for the New Zealanders who won the toss, decided to bat and were all out for 44. Mabel batting at four was out, hit wicket for one run.

England then made 503 for 5 declared, Mabel bowling 10 overs and conceding 36 runs.

New Zealand did a bit better in the second innings, scoring 122, with Corby run out for 12. The game was over in two days.

Advertisement

She later toured Australia with the New Zealand side, and she was also a triallist for the national hockey team.

Mabel became a primary school teacher, specialising in physical education, many of these years at Gonville.

She taught many pupils to swim and learn life-saving drills. In later life, she took up lawn bowls at the Nelson Street Bowling Club ... one of our great sportswomen.

Mabel Cecelia Corby was born in Wanganui on October 25, 1913, and attended Gonville School. Her father, W S Corby, was the renowned scribe with the Wanganui Herald for 40 years writing under pen names Victor and Archilles.

She died on October 1, 1993.

PETER JOHNSTON ,Whanganui

'Sin no more'

In response to Chester Borrows' column of May 18 — sorry, but you are using a passage from the Bible incorrectly by leaving out the most important part.

Our Lord does not condone the lifestyle of the adulterous woman. The bit you forgot to mention is when Jesus says: "Go, and now sin no more."

The key point here is that she was repentant. It is like saying that we should not condemn thieves because Jesus forgave the thief on the cross. That particular man was repentant — Jesus forgives those who repent.

What the liberal agenda is pushing by abusing Biblical texts like this is the idea that God turns a blind eye to sin; that sin does not actually exist; that Christians should just tolerate anything and everything.

What we are witnessing today is that people like this Israel guy are virtually burned at the stake by the media for openly answering a heavily-loaded question from a reporter who obviously had sinister reasons for doing so.

The only bigotry I see comes from the liberal agenda. Everyone can do or say what they want, except for Christians. One Christian sports guy answers a loaded question and receives nothing but intolerance, hatred and bigoted name-calling.

There is no doubt that Jesus would have acted the same had the adulterous woman been replaced with a homosexual person. As long as that person had the intention of "sinning no more".

The quote liberals should really be using to support ideas such as Chester's is this — "Do what thou wilt". That, by the way, comes from the Satanic bible.

LEONARD RAAYMAKERS, Gonville

Scurrilous allegation

In his column of May 23, Jay Kuten strayed outside what he calls the "boundaries of honest argument".

Much of what he was trying to say, in a somewhat nasty way, are his own opinions, which I do not intend to dignify with a response.

There are, however, glaring inaccuracies that need to be corrected,

Kuten dismisses concerns that liberalising euthanasia laws will lead to coercion.

The fact is that 70,000 seniors report being physically, psychologically or financially abused each year, and three quarters of abusers are family members. It's not hard to imagine at least one of these victims being coerced into dying under the new law.

In pointing to the "significant public support" for the bill, Mr Kuten fails to mention that 80 per cent of the 21,000 submissions to the health committee on Maryan Street's euthanasia petition were opposed to any law change.

His claim my Access to Palliative Care bill would make palliative care mandatory is ridiculous.

My bill seeks to allow access to all who want top quality end-of-life care wherever and whenever they need it. Mr Kuten could opt to refuse all hospice and palliative care in the same way they can now.

Kuten's reference to "the conflict of interest of palliative care physicians who stand to gain financially from such legislation" is a false and scurrilous allegation, questioning the honesty and integrity of palliative care physicians.

Mr Kuten has much in common with the other close-minded zealots who believe they have the right to demand a choice through this assisted suicide bill that would remove the choice from so many thousands of vulnerable New Zealanders.

MAGGIE BARRY, MP for North Shore