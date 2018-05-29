Jessica Watkin joins a talented list of cricketers to promote Whanganui on the international stage as she flies out for the White Ferns' tour of Ireland and England.

The 20-year-old allrounder is fiercely loyal to her home town and showed that support by sporting a Whanganui sticker on her bat for the duration of her tour that includes a tri-series against England and South Africa that will be televised live on Sky Sport from June 20.

Congratulating Watkin on her selection to the White Ferns and wishing her well on the tour, Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall predicted a long, successful international career.

"You have joined an elite group of very talented cricketers who have put Whanganui in the limelight starting with Harry C ave and Fen Creswell in 1949," McDouall said.

Advertisement

"And in the 1990s Andrew Penn and Murphy Su'a represented the city."

McDouall is an avid cricket fan and researcher who also has international experience albeit playing a friendly for West Sweden against MCC in Sweden while he was living there.

"But in all my research I have yet to find a Whanganui female cricketer who has played at international level - you are the first and I wish you the best of luck. I am sure you have at least 20 years of international cricket in front of you," McDouall said.

Watkin, who prefers her role as a top order batsman over her considerable bowling skills, has first hand knowledge of some of White Ferns team mates who have also emerged from the annual Whanganui Festival of Cricket held at Victoria Park every summer.

Long supported by what is now Whanganui and Partners, the festival's feature tournament is the national under-15 girls including teams from each of the country's six regions.

Watkin has either played in the tournament or acted as a mentor to the younger set as she got older since 2011.

Fellow 2018 White Ferns Hannah Rowe and Amelia Kerr have also emerged from the Whanganui Festival of Cricket age group tournament.

"Hannah is two years older than me and Amelia a year younger, but we have come through festival together along with other White Ferns not on this particular tour," Watkin said.

"Thanks to the support of what is now Whanganui and Partners, the Whanganui District Council, Dub Dee See (WDC Youth Committee) and the Future Champions Trust that gave me a grant to play at the world indoor champs last year, I have now made the White Ferns and I will do my best to make you proud," Watkin said.

Whanganui and Partners strategic lead destination marketing, Paul Chaplow, also wished her well.

"I'm absolutely chuffed that an event we have supported (festival) has produced someone as talented as Jess to represent Whanganui oversees, we all wish her well," Chaplow said.