Allegations that match-fixers corrupted a Sri Lankan groundsman for a Test match against Australia two years ago will be released in a documentary.

The Australian newspaper is reporting that Al Jazeera will air a documentary that claims the pitch used in Australia's two-and-a-half days Galle demolition was orchestrated by criminals.

The visitors lost 20 wickets in just 501 deliveries (83.5 overs), losing the Test by 229 runs.

Australian players were quick to raise their concerns over the pitch's awful conditions at the time of the match.

The newspaper reports that the documentary will broadcast secret recordings of criminals boasting they had large amounts of money on the game not ending in a draw.

They were also filmed claiming that they had dictated the pitch conditions for another Test match, one from last year against India.

The report says Australian players were alerted this week that the documentary would air and there is no suggestion that any players were aware of the plans.

The International Cricket Council confirmed to The Australian that they were investigating the claims of the documentary.

