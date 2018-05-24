Frustration from Yorkshire that Kane Williamson's fourth county season with them has been cut back.

The news comes after the Black Caps captain was asked to lead the Indian Premier League's Sunrisers Hyderabad in the absence of the banned David Warner.

That prompted New Zealand Cricket to request his workload on the English circuit be reduced from 11 to nine T20 matches and three rather than four first-class games.

Yorkshire's director of cricket Martyn Moxon has expressed disappointment on their website, but says they still look forward to welcoming a player of his calibre.

"Obviously the Club are disappointed by the reduced amount of cricket Kane will be available for, but he will still play a significant amount for us and we look forward to welcoming a player of his calibre back in due course.

"We're frustrated, obviously, and counties are having to deal with this sort of thing all the time," Moxon added