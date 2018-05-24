Candice Warner has apologised to Sonny Bill Williams after their 2007 "toilet tryst" resurfaced in the lead up to the Australian ball tampering scandal.

The scandalous tryst between Ms Warner and Williams took place in the toilet of a Sydney pub 11 years ago — before she and Williams even met their spouses.

In an interview with Australian Women's Weekly, Ms Warner said of the scandal, "it's time to put it to rest and get on with things that matter".

After receiving an apology from Cricket South Africa for the taunts, she said she wanted to extend the sentiment to Williams and his family.

"I finally received a weak apology from Cricket South Africa. I realised they're the ones to feel ashamed, not me,' she said.

'I'd like to extend that apology to Sonny Bill. He's a husband and father, so imagine how his wife would feel and his kids."

Warner revealed in the Australian Women's Weekly interview that she suffered a devastating miscarriage in the aftermath of her husband role in theball tampering scandal.

Ms Warner, 33, spoke to the Australian Women's Weekly about the "heartbreaking" loss, which came just one week after her husband's tearful press conference where he apologised to the nation.

The sacked vice-captain was banned for 12 months by Cricket Australia after being accused of masterminding the ball-tampering plot.

Ms Warner told the magazine the miscarriage was "a heartbreaking end to a horror tour".

She described the terrible moment when she realised she was losing her baby.

"I called Dave to the bathroom and told him I was bleeding. We knew I was miscarrying. We held one another and cried," she said.

"The miscarriage was a heartbreaking end to a horror tour. The ordeal from the public humiliations to the ball tampering had taken its toll and, from that moment, we decided nothing will impact our lives like that again."