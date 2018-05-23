New Zealand's gun teenage spinner Amelia Kerr has won a contract in the English women's T20 competition.

Kerr, the 17-year-old Tawa College pupil, has been signed by the Southern Vipers for the Kia Super League season, starting on July 23.

Her captain will be the New Zealand skipper Suzie Bates. The Vipers were beaten finalists in last year's competition.

Two other senior New Zealand players, Sophie Devine and Amy Satterthwaite, are likely to be confirmed soon with other teams in the six-team competition.

Kerr discussed the idea with her parents first, and schooling was a key part of the conversation.

"They were happy, if my school was okay with it," Kerr said.

"I wouldn't have done it if my school weren't comfortable about it, but Tawa College has been really supportive and we're confident I'll pass the year."

Legspinner Kerr, who has taken an impressive 28 wickets in her first 17 ODIs for New Zealand and has eight in eight T20 internationals, said the presence of Bates in the Vipers squad was a key factor in her decision, a familiar face who has been a big help in Kerr's early international career.

"I'm really excited, a little bit nervous coming into a new team and competition, but I know I'll enjoy it," she said.

"It's an awesome opportunity, especially with a World T20 (in the West Indies in November) at the end of the year - playing lots of competitive cricket leading into that will be ideal."