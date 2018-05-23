JOHANNESBURG (AP) — AB de Villiers retired from all international cricket on Wednesday, saying, "to be honest, I'm tired."

The decision ends the international career of a player regarded as one of the best of his generation. He was South Africa's captain, wicketkeeper and best fielder as well as its outstanding batsman at various stages in his 14-year international career.

"It is time for others to take over. I've had my turn and, to be honest, I'm tired," de Villiers said in a video posted on his official Twitter account.

Cricket South Africa also said he had informed them of his retirement.

The 34-year-old de Villiers made his announcement from the Titans training center in South Africa, the domestic team where he started his career. He said he would still play for the Titans, but that's it.

As well as retiring from all formats for South Africa, de Villiers also said he had "no plans" to play overseas, meaning he will no longer play in the highly lucrative Indian Premier League.

"It's not about earning more somewhere else, it's about running out of gas and feeling like it's time to move on," he said. "Everything comes to an end."

With a young family, de Villiers had been expected to end his test career, but it was a surprise that he retired from all formats, especially one-day internationals. He had already been managing his workload in test cricket and took time out in recent years in an effort to recharge. He spoke then of the burden that playing so much cricket had on him and his family.

It was thought, however, that he would hold on in ODIs and have one more shot at winning a World Cup title with South Africa next year.

De Villiers played 114 tests and 228 ODIs. His last test series was an historic first win for South Africa over Australia at home since 1970. De Villiers played an integral part in that victory, proving he was still one of the best batsmen in the world. De Villiers' last two test series were victories over top-ranked India and then the Australians.

"This is a tough decision," he said. "I've thought long and hard about it and I'd like to retire while still playing decent cricket. And after the fantastic series wins against India and Australia, now feels like the right time to step aside."

He retired as the No. 2-ranked batsman in ODIs and No. 6 in the test rankings, impressive considering the recent sabbatical from test cricket.

Cricket South Africa President Chris Nenzani said "AB is one of the all-time greats of South African cricket who has thrilled spectators around the world with his sheer brilliance."