Trent Boult has steered the Dehli Daredevils to a stunning 34-run victory over Stephen Fleming's finals-bound Chennai Super Kings this morning (NZ time).

Snaring the two valuable wickets of Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo, Boult helped steal a rare victory for the seasons wooden-spooners.

The left-arm seamer finished with 2/20 from his four overs, a spell that included an impressive 12 dot balls, taking him to third-equal on the season's wicket-taker charts.

The Daredevils were sent in to bat first, posting a reasonable 162/5 from their 20 overs.

Harshal Patel stared with the bat in hand, earning man-of-the-match honours after a quickfire 36 not-out from 16 balls late in their innings.

Boult opened the bowling as the Daredevils prepared to defend their total, conceded only 12 runs from his first two overs.

The Kiwi was rested until the 17th over with the Super Kings needing to score a formidable 55 runs off 18 balls to finish off the job.

Boult was rewarded for his excellent bowling earlier in the game, bagging the wicket of Indian cricket legend Dhoni for a flat 17 runs.

The wicket of Bravo came in the last over following a half-drive that floated to Vijay Shankar at cover who took the catch.

Fleming's Super Kings headed into the match bidding for the top spot on the ladder but following the loss to the Daredevils they might not finish in the top two.

Boult's Daredevils are set to finish last, with the victory this morning marking their fourth win of the season from 13 games.

