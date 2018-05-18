DELHI, India (AP) — Chennai Super Kings lost to Delhi Daredevils by 34 runs on Friday, making a top-two finish in the Indian Premier League playoffs uncertain going into the last game.

The Super Kings are through, but now need to win against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday to ensure third-place Kolkata Knight Riders has no chance of jumping up to second instead.

Chasing Delhi's modest target of 162-5, Chennai was restricted to 128-6 despite a quick 50 from opener Ambati Rayudu.

Rayudu scored his third half-century of the season off 28 balls, hitting four fours and four sixes before hoisting to Glenn Maxwell off Harshal Patel. After his dismissal, Delhi's leg spinners restricted Chennai.

Nepal's 17-year-old leg spinner Sandeep Lamichhane finished with 1-21 and the experienced Amit Mishra had 2-20, including the key wickets of opener Shane Watson for 14 and No. 5 Sam Billings for 1.

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult had identical figures as Mishra from his four overs.

After Boult removed wicketkeeper MS Dhoni for 17, the visitors simply couldn't cope with the asking rate against the lowest-ranked side in the league.

"The wicket got more difficult (to bat on) in the second innings," Dhoni said. "We haven't used too many batsmen in this season, so they need to improve and put on partnerships in the middle."

Ravindra Jadeja hit two sixes in an unbeaten 27 but was left stranded.

Batting first, Delhi made a slow start against the quick bowling of South African Lungi Ngidi (2-14). His second wicket was the hard-hitting Rishabh Pant, caught by Dwayne Bravo for 38 off 26 balls.

Delhi slumped to 97-5 in the 15th over, with Maxwell making just five runs before being bowled by Jadeja.

Then the momentum shifted back to Delhi.

All-rounder Vijay Shankar struck 36 off 28 balls, including two fours and two sixes, putting on 65 for the unbeaten sixth wicket with Patel.

Patel had four sixes in his 16-ball knock, taking 26 runs from Bravo's last over. Bravo conceded 52 at an average of 13 per over.