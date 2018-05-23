Mike Hesson has replaced Darren Lehmann as the coaching representative on the International Cricket Council's cricket committee.

The role effectively became vacant when Lehmann resigned as Australia's coach after the ball-tampering affair in South Africa, and the decision has today been confirmed by the ICC.

The committee is charged with advising the ICC's chief executives on issues such as the laws of the game, playing conditions, the use of decision-making technology and regulations surrounding illegal bowling actions.

It is chaired by former Indian captain Anil Kumble and includes former test players Tim May and Belinda Clark (Australia), John Stephenson and Andrew Strauss (England), Rahul Dravid (India), Shaun Pollock (South Africa) and Ranjan Madugalle and Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka).

New Zealand Cricket boss and two-test representative David White is currently the country's sole appointment as the representative of ICC full members, while Hesson is one of three non-test playing recruits.

The move might also hint new horizons loom for the New Zealand coach.

He is contracted until the end of the 2019 World Cup in England.

By then Hesson will have spent seven years in a job where New Zealand's home-and-away competitiveness and consistency have reached a rare altitude.

New Zealand's first World Cup final appearance in 2015, alongside an unprecedented seven successive undefeated test series (2013-2015) and a record-equalling 13 undefeated tests at home (2012-2016) have occurred under Hesson's watch.

It seems no coincidence the country's three longest winning streaks across all formats have come within the last three years.

He has overseen his team's success by applying a sabermetrics and humility-driven culture, something sure to have piqued the ICC's attention.

Hesson is already New Zealand's longest serving coach with a tenure of five years and nine months. He has seven months more on the clock than John Bracewell from 2003 to 2008.

Negotiations over any potential re-signing remain ongoing.

Time is on the side of both parties, but an organised succession plan is preferable to a post-World Cup panic.

A 2019 Boxing Day test in Melbourne and a 2020 World T20 in Australia could be incentives to reclaim Hesson's signature.

However, logic suggests that with a young family he might opt for seasonal work, following the path trodden by the likes of former New Zealand bowling coach Shane Bond.

One year it was estimated Hesson spent more than 300 days away from home. One to two-month postings in the T20 leagues of India, Australia, England or the Caribbean could provide a welcome alternative in the form of significant income streams and less nights in hotel beds.

Hesson also debuted as an analyst on Star Sports during the current Indian Premier League and won plaudits — and viral social media postings — for his studio presentations on how to defend against Kane Williamson, and by cracking a whip to deconstruct Indian batsman Robin Uthappa's failure to execute the pull shot. It made a welcome change from television commentary's penchant for in-jokes and one-upmanship.

mike hesson on how to contain kane williamson... pic.twitter.com/OevPwx4ANh — richard boock (@richardboock) May 12, 2018

A further complication awaits if Hesson exits.

Black Caps batting coach Craig McMillan, strength and conditioning coach Chris Donaldson and manager Mike Sandle also signed en bloc in May 2016 through until the World Cup.

A new coach would presumably need to be found before any support staff are signed around them. That might take some time.