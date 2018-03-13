Buoyed by a couple of close encounters recently a confident Ray White Wanganui Year 7 representative side travelled to Levin to take on the fancied Horowhenua-Kapiti under-12 team.

Wanganui coach Tim Hocquard was impressed by his team's 82-run winning performance, but also by the hospitality of the hosts.

"Horowhenua put on a magnificent setting for the boys, perfectly prepared pitches, white ropes on the boundaries and huge scoreboards - all the things that make small cricketers feel important," Hocquard said.

Winning the toss Wanganui chose to bat, but soon regretted that decision finding themselves five down for 35 after only seven overs.

Luckily it was Monty Sherriff's turn to step up and contribute with the bat, scoring 67, ably supported by the talented Lachlan Gardner (22) and Levi Hoekstra once again in the runs with 24, taking Wanganui through to a competitive 150 from 35 overs.

Horowhenua-Kapiti got off to a flyer with 35 after 8 overs despite a couple of early wickets for fast bowler Charlie Meredith (2 for 5 off 4 overs).

Super fast bowler Henry Blackley struggled initially to find a line, but came back with a wicket and a couple of maidens.

Horowhenua-Kapiti didn't know what hit them when Wanganui unleashed the duo of Matthew Hocquard (4 for 5) and Hoekstra (3 for 6) who put the brakes on conceding only 12 runs in 8 overs and paving the way for Geordie Abernethy and all-rounder Lachlan Gardner of the Huntley 1st XI to tidy up the tail.

Despite a late flurry Horowhenua-Kapiti was bundled out for 68 with seven ducks to allow a good win to Wanganui by 82 runs.