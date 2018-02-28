The usual suspects prevailed with favoured sides winning the battle in Whanganui junior cricket divisions at various venues over the weekend.

At Huntley, Hunterville Year 7 and 8 played a younger Huntley team who won the toss and elected to bowl first. Hunterville scored 211 off 24 overs including Hayden Lourie's career high of 54, and Jack Delaney with a well-constructed 19. Huntley took three great catches.

In reply Huntley scored 81 in a very spirited innings, Liam Bremner leading the attack with 3 for 7 off 4 overs, Delaney 2 for 3 off 2 and Sam Livingston 1 for 9 off 2.

Batsman of the day Hayden Lourie, Bowler/Fielder Liam Bremner.

At Springvale Park, Hunterville Hitmen played Westmere. Batting first, Westmere reached 93 for 6 with Logan McKerras making a tidy 13. Most of the damage was done by accurate bowling from Oliver Richmond Deacon with 2 for 15 and Jaime Bremner 1 for 12.

Hunterville reached the target with six overs to spare thanks to outstanding batting from Riley Sommerville on 40 and Josh Keenan 21. Westmere Bowler Blake Sollitt stood out with 2 for 5.

Player of the match was Riley Sommerville.

St Georges put in a convincing performance against Huntley Gold on Saturday at Huntley School.

St Georges won the toss and decided to bowl first on a bowler-friendly pitch. Huntley made a reasonable start before losing wickets regularly with some tight bowling and good fielding. Huntley made 38. All bowlers chipped in with Jimmy Lithgow getting 3-6.

Huntley rocked St Georges in the reply with early wickets, but St Georges got there with only three wickets down. Theo Tripe scored a well-compiled 29 not out.

Jimmy Lithgow was St Georges player of the day.

Huntley Red played WIS Yellow in an 11-aside game. Huntley Red batted first and scored a competitive 180 odd with great knocks by Matthew Hocquard, and Monty Sherriff, before dismissing WIS Blue in the 30's. Timothy O'Leary claimed four wickets.

Huntley Black also batted first, scoring 218 off their allocated overs. Ollie Duncan top scored with 45, followed closely by Alex Glasgow 40, and skipper Rory Trotter 39. Jonty Thomson put in an all-round performance to score 19 with the bat and bag a brace of wickets with the ball.

WIS Yellow ended up with a total of 121, with an excellent all round performance from Whanganui representative Levi Hoekstra.

A depleted Huntley White was outclassed by a strong Combined Intermediate team that bowled and batted very well. Batting first, Huntley were soon all out for 14 and although they bowled well to restrict too many extras, Combined Intermediate was able to score at will and replied with 179. Saul Abernethy and Connor O'Leary retired on 33, Luke and Geordie Abernethy, another Whanganui representative on 31.

Player of the day was Connor Rees with 34 not out and 2 for none.