The Huntley 2nd X1 did not disappoint after being left to defend the Mather Willson Challenge Cup against St Mark's School 1st X1 from Wellington last week.

The traditional match-up last Thursday was a 30-over, one day affair where Huntley won the toss and batted first.

Huntley set a competitive 202 off their allotted overs. Orlando Ratima batted well for a solid 42 and skipper Rory Trotter chipped in with an excellent 20 at the top of the order.

However, an unbeaten 71 from Tom Illston-Park was definitely the show stopper.

With the ball Trotter backed up his batting with a memorable hat-trick and was backed up by Ratima with a couple of wickets.

Credit must also be given to William Carpenter, Jonty Thomson and Ollie Duncan who all bowled tightly to dismiss St Mark's for 73 and claim a 129 run win.Meanwhile, the Huntley Colts also played well to restrict St Mark's Colts to 86 off their 25 overs before chasing it down with two overs to spare and win by two wickets.

But it wasn't just the boys on display as the Huntley girls' team made it a clean sweep playing in their first match of the summer.

Batting first they compiled a competitive 96 and then bowled extremely well to restrict St Mark's girls to 54 and a well deserved 42 run win.