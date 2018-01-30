Six games in three days held no fears for the Ray White Wanganui Year 6A representative cricket side at the annual Hawke's Bay Cricket Camp.

The team won five and narrowly lost one with every player chipping in to produce an almost dream result.

In the first match against Karori, Wanganui produced a solid all-round batting and bowling effort making 153 and bowling Karori out for 108 with Tim O'Leary making an elegant 35 not out.

The second match was against a local team from Cornwall and Wanganui batted first making 110 with Connor Rees stroking his way to 31no. It came down to the final over and Wanganui held its nerve to keep Cornwall to 107.

The third match was played against Taradale in persistent rain. Wanganui won the toss and elected to bat, managing to get 102. Rees continued his fine form with 41no.

A huge effort was then put in the field and at the bowling crease and once again Wanganui managed to win a last over thriller, restricting Taradale to 98. Tim O'leary was the star of the bowlers getting 3-9.

Match four against Hamilton, Wanganui batted first and made 107 with Jackson Bigwood top scoring with 19.

Wanganui had them on the ropes at 22-5 before a large partnership got them very close. It was very tense right to the end before Hamilton won with a few balls to spare and 8 wickets down. Best of the bowlers was Charlotte Stent with 2-14.

Match 5 was against Havelock North in 30 degree heat. Wanganui was positive in its batting with some good partnerships, the best of the batsmen were Bigwood with 34 retired and Rees again with 32 retired.

The bowlers were superb rolling Havelock for 97 with Stent, Oleary and Bigwood all getting two wickets each.

The final match was against Western Bay of Plenty where Wanganui's fielding was sharp getting three run outs and restricting the opposition to 116.

The Wanganui batters were in a hurry to get the total and with some excellent running between wickets they got there with six overs to spare. Luke Bullock top scored with 31no.

Playing six games in three days helped increase the skills of all players who all got a good chance to both bat and bowl.