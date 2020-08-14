

Northlanders feeling anxious about the Covid-19 resurgence should try to keep up their routines, stay in touch with others, and seek help if the situation gets on top of them, a psychologist says.

Kerikeri clinical psychologist Tracy Wakeford, who operates her practice MindMe, said she had noticed uncertainty and anxiety as we moved back into level 3 for Auckland and level 2 for the rest of the country.

Wakeford, who was born in Whangārei and had worked in Northland mental health for more than 20 years, said different people would have different reactions to the lockdown, whether that be through anxiety, anger or positivity.

''What causes a lot of anxiety is uncertainty, when people are just not sure. And with Covid-19 there's been a lot of uncertainty,'' she said.

Having no new Covid-19 cases in the community for more than 100 days, before this week's cases, left many people feeling the virus had been beaten, and the re-emergence could cause further distress and anxiety for people.

''It looks like most people seem to have gone back to normal (before the latest cases). Kerikeri has been buzzing for the last few weeks. Some people may find it difficult to go back to restrictions.''

Wakeford encouraged anyone struggling to continue their routines through things like diet and exercise, as it would help their transition back to normal life after the lockdown.

She said during the previous lockdown the people who were affected the most were those living alone, so it was important to stay in touch with friends and family and for people to check up regularly on those who lived alone.

''One of the issues for some is that we are pretty well connected to the rest of the world now and a lot of people have family and friends overseas and they are worried about when they will get to see them again, with the borders closed indefinitely.''

Wakeford said one thing people could do to keep up their positivity was to keep a gratitude diary.

''We know from neurological research that using gratitude can help you stay positive. Every day write in it three things that you are grateful for and that will help you to focus on the positive things.''

As Northland was a region with many isolated communities, Wakeford said people accustomed to isolation might be better placed to deal with the effects of the lockdown.

WHERE TO GO FOR HELP:

Shine, free national helpline 9am-11pm every day - 0508 744 633, 2shine.org.nz

Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843, womensrefuge.org.nz

Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450, areyouok.org.nz