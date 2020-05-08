Tariq Habibyar has started an online campaign from his Whanganui bubble to raise money for villages in Afghanistan affected by Covid-19.

Habibyar moved to New Zealand from his native Afghanistan 12 years ago to complete his PhD at the University of Canterbury.

Now working as a career consultant at Massey University in Palmerston North, he made the decision to isolate with his friends Hannah Salmon and Ben Knight in Whanganui.

"My wonderful friends Ben and Hannah have let me stay with them during the lockdown, as I would have been alone in Palmerston North," Habibyar said.

Advertisement

"They live right by the Whanganui River, and it's a really beautiful place to be isolating in.

"The neighbours here are really generous, and they've been sharing avocados and feijoas and walnuts with us."

Tariq Habibyar, isolating with friends in Whanganui, is raising money for families in his native Afghanistan Photo / Supplied

Habibyar has raised more than $3500 raised so far.

His previous charity efforts resulted in the construction of classrooms in the city of Herat, with money being raised from school mufti days in Christchurch.

"So many people there live on a daily wage, and the money we've raised so far has provided food packages for 55 families.

"It doesn't matter about the amounts of each donation, it's just amazing that Kiwi people, who may not have a lot of money themselves, are willing to give something towards those in trouble on the other side of the world.

"Something like Covid-19 can really bring the world together, and remind us that no matter where we live, we are all human beings."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Advertisement

Habibyar's wife and daughter are currently in Istanbul, Turkey, where they had been visiting family members who were registering for refugee status with the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) there.

"We were all there together, but I had to come back early for work," Habibyar said.

"I arrived in New Zealand and then Covid-19 really hit, and my wife and daughter were left stranded.

"The New Zealand Embassy has been extremely helpful, and they [my wife and daughter] will be able to get on a repatriation flight home very soon."

‌

Habibyar's wife joined him in New Zealand two years after he first arrived, and he said moving from Afghanistan to another country was "always a little bit hard".

"Luckily for me, I've lived a very transparent life, and I was able to come to New Zealand and complete my PhD in Education.

"That involved studying the impact of the hegemony of extremism on the education system in Afghanistan, and how intellectuals and activists have tried to deconstruct this hegemony and incorporate democratic values into it."

Habibyar said he planned to return to Palmerston North when alert level 2 was introduced but would be visiting Whanganui "again and again".

"It's definitely a little piece of paradise here, and every time I talk to my colleagues in Auckland and Christchurch I make them very jealous.

"I always feel so lucky to be in New Zealand, and it's my responsibility to help those people who are struggling across the world in Afghanistan."

To donate to Taqir Habibyar's campaign, which runs until Sunday, May 10, go to:

https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/help-keep-quarantined-afghan-families-1