

NorthTec nursing tutors are prepared to go back to working in hospitals and in the community to support the healthcare frontline as Northland fights Covid-19.

Northland District Health Board (NDHB) and NorthTec staff are working together to develop a potential workforce for Northland which incorporates nursing tutors and students to help with patient care if healthcare services in the region become overwhelmed.

NorthTec Bachelor of Nursing coordinator Jeanette Briscoe said tutors wanted to support their clinical colleagues during this incredibly tough time.

"Ultimately, all of us came into the nursing profession to care for people in need," Briscoe said.

"I have been liaising with the Northland DHB director of nursing around their emergency planning, organised access to online DHB orientation courses for NorthTec staff to work through, and we have all completed health screening. This means that if the situation deteriorates in Northland, we are prepared to help on the frontline."

Many third-year nursing students have had their clinical placements cancelled and put on hold because of the lockdown. However, many students still want to help, Briscoe said.

"Our students are putting their names forward to be healthcare assistants for the Northland DHB, to support the call for more staff in the event that the situation in Northland worsens."

Nursing tutor Michael McGivern has put his hand up to help if needed.

He said it was important to remember that he is a nurse first and has an obligation to assist people when they are unwell.

"It is essential that nurses and other members of the healthcare teams pull together and support each other in order to safely get through this difficult time," he said.

Kathleen Burson became a NorthTec nursing tutor only five weeks ago and said working at Northland DHB was like being part of one big nursing family.

"If the need arose, that is where I would want to be - supporting my nursing family to care for the people of Northland," she said.

