Northland's Covid-19 case tally remains at 26 after 20 more cases were announced nationally today.

Northland's cases were made up of 24 confirmed and two probable cases, including 18 in self-isolation and eight recovered cases. None were in hospital.

Of Northland's cases, seven were Māori, 17 were European, one was from the Pacific and one was Middle Eastern/Latin American/African.

As at 7am today, 2335 tests had been carried out in Northland with 1768 tests being done at Northland's seven community testing centres.

Nationally, New Zealand's new cases included six confirmed cases and 14 probable cases, as announced by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield at Parliament today.

The country's total case number was 1386, including 728 recoveries - an increase of 100 on yesterday. There were 13 people in hospital with three in intensive care in Christchurch, North Shore and Dunedin - the two latter cases were in a critical condition.

A total of 66,499 Covid-19 tests had been completed to date. Bloomfield said he had spoken with District Health Board chief executives regarding increasing testing, particularly focusing on the use of mobile testing units.

New Zealand's number of clusters grew by one to 16, with the new one linked to an aged-care facility in Auckland.

Bloomfield said he had received commissioned data regarding health care workers who had been infected with Covid-19 - which totalled 115. Bloomfield said less than five cases related to staff contracting the virus from their patient with the majority relating to actions outside the workplace e.g. overseas travel.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced she, Government ministers and public sector chief executives would take a 20 per cent pay cut for the next six months.

Ardern said while the pay cut would not impact the Government's financial position, it was an acknowledgement of the hit many New Zealanders were taking in today's economic climate.

With reference to support expected for New Zealand's media institutions, Ardern said the support would come in a number of stages to ensure there would still be robust journalism for the public.