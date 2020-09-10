The Transistors are still relatively new to Whanganui; the band only formed for last year's Vintage Weekend.

The band comprises Rohan Goodsir, Lucas Waiariki, Owen Hugh, Dave Griffiths and Geoff Horne.

Keyboardist Horne said the band had been "hard out rehearsing" and making a name for themselves at the various clubs and bars across town.

"I've been asked a few times now what makes The Transistors different to other covers bands," he said.

"I think there's a couple of things ... firstly we don't cover all the same songs as other bands do. As an example when it comes to the Rolling Stones, mostly it's "Brown Sugar", "Honky Tonk Woman" or "Jumping Jack Flash" that are covered but we do "19th Nervous Breakdown", "This Could Be the Last Time" and "Dead Flowers" instead.

"Songs are still well known but are songs that you wouldn't normally hear a covers band do."

Horne said the band's sound is unique.

"Rather than try to reproduce a song exactly as recorded, we'll apply that uniqueness to it and what we get is a throaty, powerful rendition that to be honest, I've not heard another band deliver in my 45-plus years in and around bands.

"And it was discovered not by design or experimentation but quite by accident the very first time we performed together back in Jan 2019. But, how we get that sound is I'm afraid the trade secret so, perhaps you might just wanna come check it out for yourself."

Horne said The Transistors specialise in '60s, '70sand '80s sounds that make people want to dance.

• The Transistors: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St, Friday, September 11 from 9pm. $10 at the door.