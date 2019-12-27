It's set to be a hot summer for concert goers as international, national and local artists bring their talents to Northland.

From classic Kiwi bands like Six60 and Fat Freddy's Drop, to international acts like Shaggy and Wolfmother, there's something for everything on Northland's music calendar.

Northern Advocate reporter Mikaela Collins has put together a guide of gigs this summer.

Sons of Zion, Tomorrow People, 1814 & Rei

Hip hop artist Rei will perform with Sons of Zion, Tomorrow People and 1814 tonight. Photo / Supplied

A line-up of some of New Zealand's top reggae, RnB and hip hop artists will be under one roof tonight as Sons of Zion, Tomorrow People, 1814 & Rei play Northland.

The three Kiwi bands and Rei - a rising hip hop artist who works in English and te reo Māori - will be performing at the Opononi Hotel from 6.30pm.

To purchase last-minute tickets visit tickets.ticketspace.co.nz/event/opononi

Fat Freddy's Drop

Fat Freddy's Drop will perform in Kerikeri. Photo / Supplied

Punters can end 2019 listening to the smooth sounds of Fat Freddy's Drop, who will be playing a mixture of classic hits and new material.

The band will bring their unique sound - a mix of dub, reggae, soul, jazz, and RnB - to Northland when they drop in during their Summer Record Tour.

Fat Freddy's Drop play at Kainui Road Vineyard in Kerikeri on December 30 at 4.30pm, with DJ Jazzy Jeff, Silva MC and Tunes of I; and at Northern Bass at Mangawhai on December 31.

Visit www.ticketmaster.co.nz for tickets.

Kolohe Kai with Lion Rezz

Hawaiian reggae band Kolohe Kai have announced an exclusive Northland show at Kerikeri's Turner Centre in January.

Led by singer/songwriter Roman de Peralta, Kolohe Kai are the sweethearts of island reggae.

They exploded onto the reggae scene in 2009 with the debut album This is the Life, which heralded infectious hits such as Ehu Girl and Cool Down.

The band will be supported by Lion Rezz, whose music is deeply rooted in the sound of classic reggae, dance hall and RnB.

Kolohe Kai and Lion Rezz perform at The Turner Centre on January 10; doors open at 7pm.

Visit www.iticket.co.nz to purchase tickets.

Bay of Islands Music Festival

Aussie rockers Wolfmother will play at January's Bay of Islands Music Festival. Photo / Supplied

An extraordinary line-up of roots, funk, country and rock artists will perform over two days at the Bay of Islands Music Festival.

Headlined by Mr Boombastic himself, reggae artist Shaggy, day one of the festival - on January 25 - will also feature Jamaican reggae royalty Toots & The Maytals; New Zealand's queen of hip hop and RnB, Ladi6; The Black Seeds; Otium and Northland's ska and dancehall spinmaster DJ Big G.

Mr Boombastic himself - reggae artist Shaggy - will be performing at the Bay of Islands Music Festival. Photo / File

On day two of the festival - January 26 - international rock gods Wolfmother return to New Zealand for the first time in three years. They join Kiwi rock legends Shihad and Blindspott for the biggest rock line-up ever seen in Northland.

Also performing on day two are songstress Mel Parsons, pop rock three-piece Valkyrie and the funky South American sounds of Latinaotearoa.

For more information on the artists, the festival, transport and accommodation options, please head to www.boimusicfestival.com



Six60

Six60 lead Matiu Walters when the band performed in Whangārei last year. Photo / Tania Whyte

After selling out their last show in Whangārei in March 2018, Six60 are returning to Northland in February.

The Kiwi superstars will perform at Semenoff Stadium in Whangārei on February 15 and if their last concert is anything to go by - they sold out all 10,000 tickets well before the show - tickets for this are also expected to go.

The band will be supported by L.A.B., Sons of Zion and Vayne.

Tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster



Other music events you might enjoy

• Frisky Business - '80s Flashback Night, Saturday, January 28, 8pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Vinyl Factory Sessions, Sunday, December 29, 2pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Otehei Bay New Year's Eve Party, Tuesday, December 31, 5pm, Otehei Bay, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Tunes of I – Get Up Summer Tour, Tuesday, December 31, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• The Feelers, Tuesday, December 31, 7.30pm, Zane Greys on the Dock, Paihia.

• The Duo Coco, Thursday, January 2, 5pm, Rayz On the Bay, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Kallidad, Ben Catley & Franko Heke, Friday, January 3, 5pm, Mangawhai Library Hall, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• George FM Summer Tour, Saturday, January 4, 8pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Black Slate, Saturday, January 4, 8.30pm, Dargaville Town Hall, Dargaville, Kaipara and Sunday, January 5, 8.30pm, Opononi Hotel, Hokianga, Mid North.

• The Duo Coco's Jam Session, Sunday, January 5, 3pm, Alfresco's Restaurant and Bar, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Mako Road with Dolphin Friendly, Thursday, January 9, 8pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Thirsty Thursday Jam Night, Thursday, January 9, 8pm, 7pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Mark Mazengarb Erin Cole-Baker Jon Sanders & Little Ripples, Friday, January 10, 7pm, Old Library Building Arts Centre, Whangārei.

• White Chapel Jak, Friday, January 10, 8pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Mako Road with Dolphin Friendly, Friday, January 10, 8pm, Opononi Hotel, Hokianga, Mid North.

• Cake & Eat It, Friday, January 10, 5.30pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Matiu Te Huki Māori Loop Artist, Friday, January 10, 9pm,The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• N8VSoul NZ tour, Friday, January 10, 12pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Sojøurn Summer Tape Tour with Groove Lagoon, Saturday, January 11, 8pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• The Karl Austin Experience, Saturday, January 11, 9am, William Fraser Memorial Park, Whangārei.

• Blaclist, Saturday, January 11, 10pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Good Habits, Friday, January 17, 5pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Midday Vibes With Antz Barber, Friday, January 17, 12pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Otium - Summer Sun, Saturday, January 18, 9pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• The Karl Austin Experience, Saturday, January 18, 9am, Waitangi Marae, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Sounds Good @ Butler Point Hollie Smith and Band, Saturday, January 25, 3pm, Butler Point , Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• Landslide - Fleetwood Mac & Stevie Nicks Tribute Show, Saturday, January 25, 8.45pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Catherine Tunks Band, Saturday, January 25, 8.30pm, Opononi Hotel, Hokianga, Mid North.

• Sojøurn Summer Tape Tour with Groove Lagoon, Saturday, January 25, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Towai Country Music Weekend, Saturday, January 25 and Sunday, January 26, 12pm-10pm, Towai Tavern.

• Strangely Arousing NZ Tour, Saturday, February 1, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Get Up Offa That Thing, Saturday, February 8, 8pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Far North Summer Sounds, Sunday, February 16, 1pm, Kainui Road Vineyard, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Whangārei Fritter Festival, Saturday, March 28, 11am-7pm, Semenoff Stadium, 52 Okara Drive, Whangārei.