It's set to be a hot summer for concert goers as international, national and local artists bring their talents to Northland.

From classic Kiwi bands like Six60 and Fat Freddy's Drop, to international acts like

Sons of Zion, Tomorrow People, 1814 & Rei

Fat Freddy's Drop

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Kolohe Kai with Lion Rezz

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Bay of Islands Music Festival

Six60

Other music events you might enjoy