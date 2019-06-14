Hawke's Bay has plenty of activities and events for people of all ages to enjoy. We list 8 of the best on this weekend.

1. Saturday Night Session with Joe Cole

Muso Joe Cole will be delighting and enthralling guests at the Urban Winery with his acoustic grooves and original songs. The Urban Winery, 3 Ossian St, Ahuriri, Napier: Today, 7.30pm-9.30pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/saturday-night-session-with-joe-cole/napier

2. Napier Urban Farmers' Market

Walk down Emerson St and end up in a perfect little market offering a true Hawke's Bay experience. This is where the locals shop. Enjoy freshly roasted coffee, divine treats and all the produce you need to cook up a true locavore's meal.

Clive Square, Clive Square, Napier: Today, 9am-1pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/napier-urban-farmers-market/napier

3. White Winter Ball

Mixed dance styles: Ballroom, Latin, New Vogue, Swing, R'n'R, Salsa and more. Hosted by Evan and Sandy, Munro Dance Studio, Salsa Hawkes Bay.

Taradale Club, 55 Wharerangi Rd, Taradale, Napier: Today, 7.30pm–11.30pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/white-winter-ball/napier

4. Better Breathing Workshop

This cosy winter workshop is designed to help you reconnect with your breath, de-stress and discover ways to breathe easily and fully. Movement Works Studio, 114 Harold Holt Ave, Napier: Today, 10am-noon Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/better-breathing-workshop/napier

5. Napier Library Storytime

Join us on Saturday mornings for fun and excitement as we journey through a collection of adventurous stories and tales all preschoolers can enjoy.

Napier Libraries, Herschell St, Napier: Today, 10.30am-11am Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/napier-library-storytime2/napier

6. Winter Warmers Craft Mixed Media Printing Workshop

Craft Mixed Media Printing Workshop with Ingrid Schloemer. Come and experiment with paint on a printing plate, mix colours and textures from materials you find in nature to create collages, scrapbooks, journals or cards. Lunch included.

Taruna College, 33 Te Mata Peak Rd, Havelock North: Today, 10am-3pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/winter-warmers-craft-mixed-media-printing-workshop/havelock-north

7. Hamilton County Bluegrass Band

This one-hour concert will begin at 3pm in the auditorium or on the College Homestead Lawn if good weather prevails. All funds support the legacy Concerts Programme which brings excellence in the arts, to tomorrow's performers.

Lindisfarne College, 600 Pakowhai Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 3pm–4.30pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/hamilton-county-bluegrass-band/hastings

8. High Society

Wellington's popular "High Society" Jazz group have been described as "smokin hot". Their live cabaret style appearances always garner new fans and treat audiences to the most beloved jazz known the world over.

Napier Sailing Club, 63 West Quay, Ahuriri, Napier: Tomorrow, 5.30pm–8.15pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/high-society/napier