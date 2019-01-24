UB40 may be renowned for their 1983 hit, Red Red Wine.

But yesterday, it was more like "White White Wine", when members Ali Campbell and Astro visited Church Road Winery for an exclusive wine tasting.

The pair will be playing at the same venue tonight, as part of their 40th Anniversary Tour - where hits, including the aforementioned song will be played.

"It is a smash show of hits," Campbell remarks.

"In the 80s and 90s we had over 40 top 20 hits so we are the perfect festival band because we can rock up more or less anywhere in the world and people know our stuff."

The last time they played in Hawke's Bay was in 2015 at Black Barn Vineyards. But for them, it is far too long.

"It is such a beautiful place. We've been coming to Napier since 1981 and it is a place which we always talk about," Campbell says.

Astro would even go as far as to live here one day.

"The first time I came here, I fell in love with the place - it's a beauty. I love all the Art Deco and to come to places like Church Road Winery is just absolutely stunning."

Promoter Jackie Sanders, of Jacman Entertainment, said about 7000 tickets had been sold so far.

She said the band had a wide appeal, with their music spanning age-groups and demographics.

Tickets will be available online up until about 3pm today, before moving to door sales.

Gates open at 3.30pm. Kiwi music royalty, Opshop and Tiki Taane will perform, before UB40 take to the stage.

For more information visit: https://www.ub40.nz/