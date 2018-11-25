Take three funny people with great voices and you have the makings of a side-splitting musical comedy act.

Wellington-based trio Leo Lennox, Clever Hansel and Constance Craving will bring their comedic and musical talents to the Whanganui Musicians Club for what promises to be a highly entertaining show.

At Home with Leo, Clever & Constance is billed as "the strange love children of Noel Coward and Flight of the Conchords"

Producer Matt Wiseman said the show was first performed at Paisley Stage in Napier.

"It's a venue with a home-like feel to it and the Whanganui Musicians Club has its own quirky lounge kind of atmosphere that lends itself to this kind of show."

Wiseman says the three actors had performed together in other shows and their talents worked well together.

"They are all very funny, have great voices and musical talents and we thought they could put together a great musical comedy."

The little dog in the photo belongs to Lennox and is not part of the show.

"The dog doesn't travel," says Wiseman.

"It might be trained up at a later stage but for now, it's in the photo just because it wanted to be there."

At Home with Leo, Clever & Constance is an adults-only evening of hilarious musical mash-ups, where popular songs from the past will be given an irreverent makeover, alongside a few racy ukulele originals.

Audience reactions have ranged from "The best night, haven't laughed so much in years" to "How could you do that to such a beautiful song?"

The show is hosted by Metropolitan Club, purveyors of vintage and heritage happenings.

At Home with Leo, Clever & Constance: Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave, Saturday, December 8, at 8pm. BYO dinner and drinks. Tickets $20. Book at eventfinda or pay at the door.