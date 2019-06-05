Jokes aside, Hawke's Bay Netball can see former New Zealand shooting great Irene van Dyk becoming a timely catalyst for growth in the province now that she and husband Christie have settled here since last weekend. The former Silver Ferns goal shoot is on the cusp of acquiring a fresh portfolio from her employers, Netball Central Zone, which will enable her to mentor youth netballers.

She turns 47 in 15 days but elite Hawke's Bay teams would still love to have Irene van Dyk in their Super 8 premiership netball competition in a heartbeat.

That's because former Silver Ferns and South African international Van Dyk has settled in the Bay after she and husband Christie moved here from Wellington where she was believed to be still playing the odd top level St Mary's Old Girls (SMOG) club when not coaching youngsters.

"Oh we'll grab her all right because she's used to playing for the Centrals," said Central Sports Vet Services coach Jeanette Oliver who wasn't aware the Van Dyks had moved into their Poraiti home on the Queen's Birthday weekend. "You'd be mad to say no wouldn't you?"

Oliver was alluding to Irene van Dyk playing for the Central Pulse from 2014-16 before working as junior development officer (five to 13 years) for the Netball Central Zone, which was established in 2012 to oversee the promotion, development and growth of the amateur code in the Wellington, Hawke's Bay, Manawatu, Whanganui and Taranaki area.

Central Sports coach Jeanette Oliver says there's a hidden message in her club's name for Irene van Dyk so why break that trend from Central Pulse and Netball Central Zone now. Photo / File

"If she joins us it would be beautiful because it just rolls off the tongue," said Oliver with a laugh adding age wouldn't be an issue because you couldn't pick it in her experienced squad.

"If you want to be out there you're as old as you want to be so, she'd be like gold, actually," she said. "What's her number? She probably tried to sneak into the territory unnoticed."

Van Dyk, who played a record 145 tests for the Silver Ferns after representing and captaining her country of birth 72 times, is the shooting coach of the Central Pulse who won their maiden ANZ Premiership crown on Monday.

She also was team manager of the Wellington Blaze women's cricket team who Christie coached before resigning in February this year.

Some fans have spotted Van Dyk who has posted a photo of herself walking a dog here but the shooting great didn't return messages left on her phone.

Hawke's Bay Netball operations manager Tina Arlidge understood the couple had moved in to their home last weekend.

"It means we'll probably have more access to one of the most famous netballers in the world," said Arlidge, who was in the middle of her club meeting last month when she had received an email on her cellphone revealing the move.

"If you wanted anyone in the entire world for netball who would you want to move to Hawke's Bay who would it be?" she had asked her staff at the meeting.

Even though they didn't know at the time, every staff member had picked Van Dyk who is in the process of acquiring a new portfolio with Netball Central Zone that would involve working with youth instead of just the youngsters.

Tina Arlidge, the operations manager of Hawke's Bay Netball, says it's great news that Irene van Dyk will now be a phone call away rather than having to travel an entire day to be here. Photo / File

Arlidge said while her occupation would demand travelling to the vast catchment area it was pleasing to know HB Netball probably request her services in a phone call and not have to expect a four-hour journey up and back from the capital city.

"She'll probably be able to do that more than she could before, but just to be able to have her here coaching because she had done that with rep teams in Wellington," she said, revealing part of HB Netball initiatives this year was to increase the number of boys playing the game.

A grinning Arlidge understood Van Dyk was still playing in the Wellington premier netball competition when she could, but wasn't sure who she would opt for here if she wished to continue.

"She's still got it, but imagine having Irene van Dyk in your team in any competition anywhere or coaching or managing."

Arlidge said the Bay, because of its dynamite weather, was fast becoming a brains trust in luring netball nous lately.

Tania Karauria, originally of the Bay, has returned to live in Napier after assuming the mantle of Netball New Zealand manager of coaching development since 2017.

"I guess it just shows how people are allowing others to work anywhere," Arlidge said, adding Charissa Barham, also contracted with Netball NZ, was already living here.

Otane player/coach Tammy Kupa (left), with twin sister and NGHS coach Annemarie Kupa, says Irene van Dyk can have the centre bib if shooting doesn't appeal. Photo / File

Otane Thirsty Whale player/coach Tammy Kupa said the former powerhouses had started with five shooters, "including myself as a back-up, back-up back-up", but were down to just one now so Van Dyk is godsend.

"We have two injuries, one old person called Tammy who is still trying to run around, and one who is moving back to New Plymouth," Kupa said of Grace Major who will play her last Super 8 match of the Shield competition tomorrow night when third-placed Otane face second-placed Outkast Optimise Physio at the Pettigrew-Green Arena, Taradale.

She suspected Van Dyk also probably yearned for some mid-court time as well so Otane were prepared to plant the centre bib on her, too.

A jovial Kupa said despite Oliver's wicked pitch on the "Central" label Otane suspected Van Dyk wanted a change.

Jokes aside, Kupa said Van Dyk would be a billboard for the province with just her presence.

"How amazing is that to have such an experienced person coming into the Bay," she said.

"You can only think it'll do wonders for our netball and only grow our opportunities, to be honest."

As a grassroots club, Kupa said Otane would welcome her to stimulate more growth of netball teams, from five to six next year especially in the post-development grade.

"There are opportunities for her not just to play, but to spread her knowledge to the rest of our teams."

Havelock North House of Travel Kauri coach Angela Harvey said Van Dyk would fit into her older team mould with no issues.

Harvey didn't envisage any qualms with No 1 shooter Tania Laking sharing the GS bib with Van Dyk.

"They could share it or Irene can take up any other position," she said. "She'd certainly be encouraging for any team even if she just sat on the bench."

Harvey said it was a shame Van Dyk couldn't play a few rounds for every team.

Havelock North Kauri coach Angela Harvey says it's a shame Irene van Dyk can't be rotated to play for every Hawke's Bay Super 8 premier netball team for a few rounds each. Photo / File

