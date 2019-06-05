Jokes aside, Hawke's Bay Netball can see former New Zealand shooting great Irene van Dyk becoming a timely catalyst for growth in the province now that she and husband Christie have settled here since last weekend.

The former Silver Ferns goal shoot is on the cusp of acquiring a fresh portfolio from her employers, Netball Central Zone, which will enable her to mentor youth netballers.

She turns 47 in 15 days but elite Hawke's Bay teams would still love to have Irene van Dyk in their Super 8 premiership netball competition in a heartbeat.

That's because former Silver Ferns and South African international Van Dyk has settled in the Bay after she and husband Christie moved here from Wellington where she was believed to be still playing the odd top level St Mary's Old Girls (SMOG) club when not coaching youngsters.

"Oh we'll grab her all right because she's used to playing for the Centrals," said Central Sports Vet Services coach Jeanette Oliver who wasn't

