A controversial boardwalk proposed on dunes at Whangamata Beach is back on the cards.

Thames-Coromandel District Council is seeking input on a revised design with a trial section at the beach accessway in front of Williamson Park.

TCDC says the aim is to reduce the need for excavations with a design that will sit at the surface to maintain natural dune form and have fewer piles.

"It also allows for sections to be built off-site reducing some of the costs and construction disturbance while providing the ability to shift sections should these need to be re-positioned.

Advertisement

"We'd love to hear your feedback on the three-month trial, to see how it performs and whether it meets the project objectives, and to inform future decisions for the boardwalk," says TCDC project manager Ross Ashby.

Among changes, the council wants to hear if people think the new 10m sectional design is better suited to the environment.

The Whangamata Community Board delayed the dunes section of the proposed boardwalk and eventual connection to Hunt Rd so staff could liaise with iwi and the Department of Conservation.

Opponents of the boardwalk turned out in force to a Whangamata Community Board meeting in February and questioned how it was able to be planned without resource consent or approval from DoC.

They were critical of its impact on regenerating dunes and endangered dotterels, the possibility of coastal inundation damaging the boardwalk, cost and lack of consultation with adjacent landowners.

The council had previously maintained that no consent was required because it was a permitted activity in its District Plan.

An online survey can be found at: www.tcdc.govt.nz/Your-Council/Council-Projects/Current-Projects/Whangamata-Boardwalk-Project/

TCDC says anyone contact the project manager Ross Ashby on 027 510 9079 or email ross.ashby@tcdc.govt.nz.