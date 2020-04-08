The Armed Offenders Squad and Eagle Helicopter helped Police execute a search warrant at a property on Kauaeranga Valley Road, Thames, this morning where Waikato Police recovered rifles, shotguns and drugs.

Detective Senior Sergeant William Loughrin said the unlawful possession of firearms are a huge risk to communities and it required an immediate response from Police.

Officers also found 10 dogs in poor condition at the property and several had to be put down.

Police contacted the Thames-Coromandel District Council to assess the dogs and a number were put down.

Two men, aged 51 and 48, were arrested and have been charged with unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

They are due to appear in the Thames District Court in May.

The pair may face further charges in relation to the treatment of the animals.