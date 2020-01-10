A detachment of 100 Papua New Guinea troops will be sent to Australia to help with the bush fire crisis.

Australia's High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, Bruce Davis, said the initial deployment would assist the Australian military with its response.

PNG prime minister James Marape had earlier offered to send 1000 soldiers and firefighters.

Marape said Australia was the closest friend of PNG and was always the first to help in times of adversity.

Vanuatu has also come to Australia's aid, donating US$175,000 to the bush fire recovery effort. Fiji has also offered assistance and support.

On Thursday, Australian prime minister Scott Morrison thanked PNG, Vanuatu and Fiji for their support, calling it overwhelming.

Palau's president has also written to Morrison to offer support.

Tommy Remengesau's letter offers moral support at what he calls a challenging time.

Remengesau said the hearts of Palau had been weighed down by the destruction witnessed through the media.

He said his nation stood resolutely by Australia as a friend and ally.