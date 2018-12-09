It was a fine, balmy evening and the birds in Virginia Lake's aviary joined in with the hundreds singing Christmas carols.

Whanganui's annual Carols by Candlelight on Sunday was a spectacular evening, Wanganui Club of Rotary North organiser Sue Gardner said.

.

Carols by candlelight Posted by Whanganui Chronicle on Saturday, 8 December 2018

.

Big crowd for carols at the Virginia Lake punchbowl in Whanganui

.

"The weather was fantastic. It couldn't have been better."

Advertisement

About 2500 turned out for the annual event at 7pm, a record crowd. The lead singer was Tim Davies, who began the evening with a bracket of Christmassy songs of his own choosing.

After that everyone joined in, accompanied by the Wanganui Community Choir and Brass Whanganui. The master of ceremonies was Chrisina Emery, and she and "roving reporter" Carla Donson provided some lively banter.

.

Big crowd for carols at the Virginia Lake punchbowl in Whanganui

.

Facepainting was donated by Summerset in the River City, and Santa Claus popped in and greeted children.

Attenders were encouraged to donate a gold coin for the event. The proceeds will go to the Whanganui Women's Network.

.

Big crowd for carols at the Virginia Lake punchbowl in Whanganui

Big crowd for carols at the Virginia Lake punchbowl in Whanganui

.