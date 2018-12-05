There is a great chance to do some Christmas shopping this weekend.

The Horowhenua Art Society is hosting a Christmas market and exhibition this Friday and Saturday.

Entry is free, and the event runs from 10am to 4pm. The market features weaving, spinning, pottery, painting, woodwork and more.

In the past, organisers have held the market in Thompson House on Bath St. This year they have decided to hold it in the Levin Memorial Hall on Chamberlain St in the hope it will gain more interest.

This market and exhibition is being held to give Levin artists and craft makers a chance to sell their creations and share them with the community, as there are very few places to do that in Levin.

• For more information contact 027 644 3515 or email horoarts@gmail.com.

* Lexi Rutherford is on work experience with the Horowhenua Chronicle.