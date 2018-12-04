A popular and fun Christmas Parade at Taihape was followed by rides on various machines at the town's Memorial Park, event co-ordinator Eva George says.

State Highway 1 was closed from 12 to 1pm on December 1, for 20 floats to proceed slowly along it on that sunny Saturday.

Taihape's usual Santa (Ray Seymour) was pulled in a sleigh. With him were fairies and elves from the McQueen School of Dance, who gave out lollies, and the sleigh also contained a giant decorated gumboot.

The Byford's Construction float was judged best on the day, and won $150 worth of vouchers. Ariana Hansen was the master of ceremonies, and George said she did a brilliant job.

After the parade truck and tractor rides were to be given by Coogan Contracting and Taihape Haulage, at the town's Memorial Park. Those vehicles were joined by motorbikes and a fire engine, all offering rides to eager children.

It was George's first time organising the event, and she said it "was just so much fun".

She had lots of voluntary help, and said the main sponsors were TMS Motors, Pub Charity and the Rangitīkei District Council.