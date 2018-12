The threat of heavy rain kept the punters away from Whangārei's annual Christmas at the Town Basin on Friday night, but those that did brave the elements had plenty to do.

The festival coincided with the Canopy Night Market and the waterfront was expected be buzzing with people, but the rain had other ideas.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to snap some of those who did turn up.

Jaz Kerr provided some of the entertainment at Christmas at the Town Basin.

Georgia, 6, Dad Will and Penni-May, 7, Edmonds have dad time at the Town Basin.

Karliegh Franklin, 5, doesn't need any excuse to dress up - pictured with her mum Amy Bryson.

Tamara and Fleur, 10 months, Phillips have dinner at the Town Basin.

Belle Edmonds, 3, getting her Kitty Unicorn face paint on.