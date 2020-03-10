The Ripple Effect: Hope, fear and gun laws - the fallout of March 15

This Sunday marks one year since the Christchurch mosque shootings – the worst terror attack on New Zealand soil.

In a five-chapter series, Herald senior journalist KURT BAYER investigates the tragedy and its aftermath.

He follows the lives of some of the victims as they struggle with loss, grief and injury, highlighting the ripple effect of "our darkest of days".

Today, in Chapter Four, Bayer examines the fallout from the attacks. Amid a climate of hope and fear, huge crowds gather at memorials - and a call to prayer like no other Meanwhile, the Government moves swiftly to tighten gun laws

CONTENT WARNING: Some readers might find this story distressing.