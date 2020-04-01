A Message from Central Hawke's Bay District Council.

We're in an unprecedented time, uniting in the fight against a worldwide pandemic, while at the same time being hit locally with a severe drought which is a cause of real struggle for Central Hawke's Bay's farmers and growers.

Covid-19 is a continuously evolving situation, requiring our whole community to stay focussed on following the advice from Government Agencies including the Ministry of Health and District Health Board. Central Hawke's Bay District Councils focus is on supporting response efforts, as we do everything we can to slow down the virus.

We want you to have confidence in what we're doing. We're treating COVID-19 with the seriousness it deserves and as a community, and we implore you to do the same.

Now more than ever, our community needs to come together so we as a Council can put energy into what's most important – the security of our services, and the protection of our most vulnerable people. Please follow the government's advice and unless you work in an essential service, stay home.

We've closed or suspended some of our facilities and services as we unite to eliminate COVID-19 in the community. Council facilities including the libraries, playgrounds, swimming pools, community halls and museums are closed until further notice. However, core services like rubbish collection, water and wastewater will continue.

For further details and a list of frequently asked questions related to Council services impacted by the COVID-19 response, head to our FAQ page. Although most of our staff are working from home, you can still contact our Customer Excellence Representatives by phone on 06 857 8060 or email on customerservice@chbdc.govt.nz for 24/7 service.

Alongside this, Central Hawke's Bay District Council are working closely with Hawke's Bay Regional Council, Central Government Agencies and Emergency Management Agencies to proactively respond to the consequence of ongoing dry weather. We know that many of our local farmers and growers are struggling and we ask you to look out for each other in what is a very tough time.

If you are struggling to deal with water restrictions, lack of stock water, lack of stock feed or other associated pressures from the dry please reach out to your neighbours, a friend, a farm professional such as your vet, or call the Rural Support Trust on 0800 RURAL HELP.

Please be assured that Central Hawke's Bay District Council's business continuity plan is robust, agile, and committed to ensuring your access to essential services during this time.

COVID-19: Facts for essential and non-essential business.

At 11.59pm on Wednesday 25 March, all of New Zealand entered Level Four of the COVID-19 alert system. Level 4 will be in place for a minimum of four weeks.

As a national state of emergency has been declared, Council will not be the regulator of essential and non-essential businesses. This power belongs with police who will be enforcing regulations put in place by the Government.

What does Alert Level Four Mean for Businesses?

Non-Essential Business



All Non-Essential Businesses must close, or implement alternative working with everyone who can to work from home.

More information about essential businesses can be found at www.covid19.govt.nz.

DO NOT ASSUME YOU ARE AN ESSENTIAL BUSINESS. IF YOU HAVE NOT BEEN TOLD YOU ARE YOU ARE PROBABLY NOT.

You should either receive this information about your status from your industry body or from MBIE.

If you have any queries around essential services you can get in touch MBIE at 0508 377 388 or email essential@mbie.govt.nz.

If you are servicing trade or primary sector then you may apply to be an essential service by visiting www.MPI.govt.nz and searching COVID-19. This includes farmers and growers in our rural community.



Essential Businesses

If you are an essential business you may operate but you will need to put public health protocols in place and you may be asked to reduce or curtail aspects of your business.

For advice, businesses can contact essential@mbie.govt.nz.

Essential businesses which will remain open in Central Hawke's Bay can be found on our website, on the COVID-19 page.



Financial support for businesses:

The Government has announced a COVID-19 recovery package to support New Zealand business, boost incomes, and support households. For more information about financial support go to workandincome.govt.nz or phone 0800 559 009.

If you are experiencing financial hardship due to the drought, please call the Rural Support Trust on 0800 RURAL HELP.

This information is subject to change. For accurate and timely information relating COVID-19, the best website to head to is www.covid19.govt.nz.

For further details regarding Central Hawke's Bay District Councils response to COVID-19 and the drought, please visit www.chbdc.govt.nz. Together we thrive. E ora ngātahi ana.