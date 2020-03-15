Manawatū beekeeper, Nathan Gillard's favourite part of the job is delivering his product direct to his consumers and, like many New Zealand companies, Gillard Honey's consumers live all over the world.

Their little gold pots are now available in Asia and will soon be reaching UK and EU shores, educating consumers about their sustainable process and benefits of NZ raw honey along the way.

Despite his international success, Gillard believes this story must start in Aotearoa.

Gillard works hard to get his honey into the hands of Kiwis, attends local markets, and talks about the benefits of raw honey as often as he can.

"Here's the thing. If we, and our neighbours, don't understand the value of what we have in our own country, and are not able to find it in our own supermarkets – how are we going to collectively tell the world?"

Gillard Honey isn't the only one trying to solve this problem.

This question is at the core of New Zealand AgriFood Week. Held in Manawatū between March 16-22, this week-long series of events, workshops and forums sits at the intersection of agriculture, science, food and technology and will this year discuss the importance of bringing 'brand New Zealand' home.

Photo / Supplied

New Zealand is known across the world for its premium food and wine, and we've earned a global reputation lauded and championed in overseas markets.

But there are still some questions to answer for, like, what is New Zealand's agrifood reputation in our communities? What do our local consumers think when they think of the sector?

If we can build greater pride, understanding and interest of what's happening within food production and consumption, what impact and outcomes could this have for the future of food in New Zealand?

AgriFood Week brings together leaders and innovators in agriculture, science, food and technology to solve this and other global food challenges, celebrating our best and brightest.

"For one week every year, this event takes place at the epicentre of Agrifood innovation in New Zealand, Manawatū. We're proud to provide the nation and the world with a window to fresh, positive views on the future of food," says Linda Stewart, Central Economic Development Agency's (CEDA) Chief Executive.

"It's incredible to see how this event has developed over the years," says one of the original founders, Hon. Steve Maharey.

"Combined with other local events, like Rural Games, we are celebrating our heritage and our future."

CEDA Farmers. Photo / Supplied

Maharey goes on to note. "Have we reached our original goals yet? Not yet. We will be when every local cafe has menus and products year-round that boast the strengths of our nation and our region. When citizens of the city proudly cook regional products for their guests and bring them to restaurants that do the same.

With events like this, we're getting there but to truly be a proud agrifood city and region, it must be more than a week – it must be a 365-day investment by all people who live here. We are on our way."

If you want to try the little pot of gold for yourself - Gillard Honey, alongside other local Manawatū food products will be sold at local Farmers' Markets held throughout the Week and served at the MPI Provenance Breakfast following ASB Perspective 2025 - a unique interactive boardroom style conversation between female industry thought leaders.