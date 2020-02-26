Daren Breuer's 1966 540 cubic inch big block Impala will again be the car to beat at the 34th annual Wanganui Street Drags on Sunday.

The hugely powerful lime green Chev is the defending champion of street legal cars competing at the Wanganui Road Rodders annual event on the 1/8th mile track on Taupo Quay.

The same Impala has won on this track before when Road Rodders president Tristan Teki's wife claimed the fastest woman title. He has since sold it to it to Breuer.

Fellow event organiser Grant Rivers said Breuer was a talented young up-and-comer and a hometown entry sure to get the adrenaline pumping.

Advertisement

"We have in excess of 84 entries this year, including the usual bikes. This is the largest numbers we've had since 2016 and vehicles are coming from as far as Tauranga and right down to Wellington," Rivers said.

"The entries include Aaron Thomas from Wellington in his turbo-charged small block Ford Popular. He has been for a couple of years, but has put up a 6.5 second pass, so will really put Daren in his Impala to the test."

READ MORE:

• Whanganui Street Drags pull in plenty of local racers

• Wanganui Road Rodders: Street Drags don't lag on fiery Taupo Quay

• Whanganui's Rivers family lead national drag series after dad, daughter, son win round each in same car

• The thunder of street racing

Breuer in his Impala was able to pull down a 6.854s lap last year as wheel-spin slowly became less of an issue on the resealed surface with racing changed to the reverse direction. Racing will continue in the same direction as last season.

Also on the card are demonstrations from Whanganui drag racers Dean Scott in his Chevy pick-up and Dave Tunnell in his rebuilt TPE Performance 496 cubic inch dragster.

It is complete rebuild of a quick dragster from the 1980s.

Tunnell has only recently received his racing licence and posted a fairly quick 7.6s run over the quarter mile in Masterton earlier this month.

"These guys will just add to the excitement with demonstration runs in their no-street legal machines and then there is the usual battle between the Harley boys and the guys riding Japanese and European motorbikes - hopefully the rain stays away," Rivers said.

Advertisement

Racing begins at 10am on Sunday and continues through until 3pm with entry to the track from the Liffiton St entrance.