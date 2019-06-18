Crossings will not be installed at the intersection of Taupo Quay and Drews Ave with a Whanganui District Council roading engineer saying a little bit of uncertainty can help pedestrian safety.

Directional tactile pavers and signs have been installed at the intersection to improve pedestrian safety along with eight signs that read 'pedestrians give way to vehicles, cross with care'.

But council's senior roading engineer Brent Holmes told the infrastructure committee that consultants had worked on the safety report and recommended against installing pedestrian zebra crossings at the four corners of the intersection.

Councillor Hadleigh Reid, who previously proposed extending

