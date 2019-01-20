Organisers of the Rivercity Caboodle say about 1000 people turned out on Victoria Ave and Ridgeway St for the street carnival.

Teapot racing was a highlight for many and there were foodcarts, live bands as well as a number of people dressed in steampunk for the party.

Events, marketing and promotions manager at Mainstreet Whanganui, Kelly Scarrow, said she was extremely proud of Whanganui locals who turned out in strong numbers.

"It went beyond expectations ... helped along by fantastic weather," she said.

"Numbers are up from last year so it was much bigger. The content was fuller and the community came out in droves and lots and lots of tourists, which is great for our city.

"Watching that you just have a proud moment," Scarrow said. "I'm starting to choke up actually talking about it. It's just like 'wow we live in such a fantastic place' - we all come on board and celebrate what we are and who we are."

The day started with vintage cars as well as a number of other interesting vehicles including military, hot rods and muscle cars parking along Victoria Ave. People weaved in and out, ogling at the different vehicle shapes and colours on offer.

Then music started at about midday and went on into the night. For a second year in a row all of the artists were local.

There was a family zone where the Whanganui District Library came on board and provided activities. There was also free face painting.

There were also plenty of food carts and the vintage fair on offer.

"Steampunk was huge again this year," Scarrow said. "We had a fashion parade and the crowds loved the teapot racing.

"They get teapots and put little motors in them and they kind of bedazzle them slightly and they look really cool.

"They do a circuit and it's fantastic fun, fantastic to watch. The people who come along ... they are steampunk enthusiasts so they looked pretty amazing themselves."

Scarrow thanked the Māori Wardens, the various Vintage Car Clubs, More FM, Whanganui District Library and Whanganui and Partners for supporting the Caboodle.

On Sunday the Riverside Shindig went on without a hitch with about 500 people in attendance at about 2pm.

There was a vintage fashion competition, live bands, a Beatles song contest as well as local food and beverage stalls.