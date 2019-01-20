Whanganui was packed with a huge range of classic cars all weekend as part of Vintage Weekend celebrations.
The cars were parked along three blocks up Victoria Ave on the Saturday and yesterday they gathered to take part in the Burma Rally where they toured the region before returning to Taupo Quay in the afternoon.
Wanganui Vintage Car Club's club captain, Frank James, said at least 110 cars took part in the rally while a mixture of more than 200 cars ranging from vintages and classics to hot rods and military vehicles were parked up on the Ave.
"We've had terrific entries," James said. "There are a lot of Whanganui people, there are people from all around the country - Taranaki, Palmerston North, a chap down there from Kawerau, some from Central Hawke's Bay, Wellington."
He said the rally went from Okoia through to Santoft and Feilding. Then they went through to Rongotea, Ohakea, Bulls, Marton, Turakina and then back to Taupo Quay where they started.
Waiting in the queue of vintage cars before the rally kicked off, Don McLaren and Julie Riepen were standing with their 1931 Model A Ford.
"She goes well. It's been to North Cape and the Bluff many times," said McLaren. "We came from Levin. We did the Monte Carlo, which was the Wellington rally to get up here. We got 3rd on the way up.
"There's a full history of it ... it's been on the road for it's whole life. Never been off except when it was being restored."
He said Model As like his were special for their regularity.
"That's probably quite good. People can actually have a Model A and get all the pieces now. Even from the States you can import virtually the whole car if you really wanted to."
Willie Wood from New Plymouth's Vintage Car Club also took part in the rally with his Morris Minor 1
"We drove the Morry 1000 down that my mother bought in 1957 brand new," Wood said. "She's passed away now ... we called the car Ivy after her."
When Wood started his apprenticeship as a mechanic in 1953 the car was still around and he was able to learn how to keep it up and running.
"Back home there's a spare motor in the chook house and a couple of gear boxes. So far it's still basically what it came out with."
Wood also did 31 years for the fire service and managed to get a siren installed in the Morris Minor's bonnet.
"It makes a racket when you turn it on," he said.
Whanganui District Councillor, Charlie Anderson, was also part of the rally with his grandson Casey Broadbent in a 1930 Model A - thoroughly enjoying the weekend's antics.
"It's been restored beautifully ... I didn't do it," he said of his car.
"Loving [Vintage Weekend], absolutely loving it. I think yesterday on the Avenue there would have been something like 350 cars - that's probably 100 more than we've ever had before.
"It's just growing bigger and bigger. It's almost getting a bit like Art Deco weekend in Napier ... we don't want to get quite that big."