Whanganui was packed with a huge range of classic cars all weekend as part of Vintage Weekend celebrations.

The cars were parked along three blocks up Victoria Ave on the Saturday and yesterday they gathered to take part in the Burma Rally where they toured the region before returning to Taupo Quay in the afternoon.

Wanganui Vintage Car Club's club captain, Frank James, said at least 110 cars took part in the rally while a mixture of more than 200 cars ranging from vintages and classics to hot rods and military vehicles were parked up on the Ave.

"We've had terrific entries," James said. "There are a lot of Whanganui people, there are people from all around the country - Taranaki, Palmerston North, a chap down there from Kawerau, some from Central Hawke's Bay, Wellington."

Advertisement

He said the rally went from Okoia through to Santoft and Feilding. Then they went through to Rongotea, Ohakea, Bulls, Marton, Turakina and then back to Taupo Quay where they started.

Councillor Charlie Anderson and grandson Casey Broadhead waiting for the Burma Rally to start.

Waiting in the queue of vintage cars before the rally kicked off, Don McLaren and Julie Riepen were standing with their 1931 Model A Ford.

"She goes well. It's been to North Cape and the Bluff many times," said McLaren. "We came from Levin. We did the Monte Carlo, which was the Wellington rally to get up here. We got 3rd on the way up.

"There's a full history of it ... it's been on the road for it's whole life. Never been off except when it was being restored."

He said Model As like his were special for their regularity.

"That's probably quite good. People can actually have a Model A and get all the pieces now. Even from the States you can import virtually the whole car if you really wanted to."

Willie Wood from New Plymouth's Vintage Car Club also took part in the rally with his Morris Minor 1

Previous Advertisement Next Skip Advertisement Image 1 of 33: Image 2 of 33: Image 3 of 33: Image 4 of 33: Image 5 of 33: Image 6 of 33: Image 7 of 33: Image 8 of 33: Image 9 of 33: Image 10 of 33: Image 11 of 33: Image 12 of 33: Image 13 of 33: Image 14 of 33: Image 15 of 33: Image 16 of 33: Image 17 of 33: Image 18 of 33: Image 19 of 33: Image 20 of 33: NZ Glassworks puting on a show as part of Whanganui's Vintage Weekend. Sunday, January 20, 2019 Whanganui Chronicle photograph by Bevan Conley. Image 21 of 33: Start of the Burma Rally which is part of Whanganui's Vintage Weekend. Bruce Ardell starting No.18 Chris Woods 1924 Austin Twenty. Sunday, January 20, 2019 Whanganui Chronicle photograph by Bevan Image 22 of 33: Riverside Shindig which is part of Whanganui's Vintage Weekend. Vntage Fashion Competition. Sunday, January 20, 2019 Whanganui Chronicle photograph by Bevan Conley. Image 23 of 33: Image 24 of 33: Image 25 of 33: Image 26 of 33: Image 27 of 33: Image 28 of 33: Image 29 of 33: NZ Glassworks puting on a show as part of Whanganui's Vintage Weekend. Phil Stokes standing right. Sunday, January 20, 2019 Whanganui Chronicle photograph by Bevan Conley. Image 30 of 33: Start of the Burma Rally which is part of Whanganui's Vintage Weekend. No. 16 John Jacksons 1954 MG Model TF waiting to start. Sunday, January 20, 2019 Whanganui Chronicle photograph by Bevan Conl Image 31 of 33: Riverside Shindig which is part of Whanganui's Vintage Weekend. Vntage Fashion Competition. Zavier Reddick (5.5) and sister Payten Reddick (21mths) Sunday, January 20, 2019 Whanganui Chronicle photo Image 32 of 33: Image 33 of 33: Riverside Shindig which is part of Whanganui's Vintage Weekend. Vntage Fashion Competition. Sunday, January 20, 2019 Whanganui Chronicle photograph by Bevan Conley. Image 1 of 33:

"We drove the Morry 1000 down that my mother bought in 1957 brand new," Wood said. "She's passed away now ... we called the car Ivy after her."

When Wood started his apprenticeship as a mechanic in 1953 the car was still around and he was able to learn how to keep it up and running.

"Back home there's a spare motor in the chook house and a couple of gear boxes. So far it's still basically what it came out with."

Wood also did 31 years for the fire service and managed to get a siren installed in the Morris Minor's bonnet.

"It makes a racket when you turn it on," he said.

Whanganui District Councillor, Charlie Anderson, was also part of the rally with his grandson Casey Broadbent in a 1930 Model A - thoroughly enjoying the weekend's antics.

"It's been restored beautifully ... I didn't do it," he said of his car.

"Loving [Vintage Weekend], absolutely loving it. I think yesterday on the Avenue there would have been something like 350 cars - that's probably 100 more than we've ever had before.

"It's just growing bigger and bigger. It's almost getting a bit like Art Deco weekend in Napier ... we don't want to get quite that big."