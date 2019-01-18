Rotorua will be bustling this weekend as both car and country music lovers gather to celebrate their interests.

Country in the Park is back again and will be held this Sunday, from 11am to 4.30pm, at the Band Rotunda in the Government Gardens.

Geyserland Country Music Club treasurer Bruce Beesley said that once a year, in January, the club held Country in the Park to help promote the club and share country music with the community.

He said the club had held the free event for about seven years and it was a great day out.

Pat Thomas performs Hey Good Lookin' at last year's Country in the Park. Photo / File

Beesley said they had their own club band and a dozen of their members entertaining throughout the day, along with six guest artists from around the Bay of Plenty and Waikato.

"It's our opportunity once a year to showcase the club to Rotorua, and hopefully in doing that encourage more people to come along - including younger members - to the club.

"You can bring a picnic along with you, sit down, and enjoy the day and some great country music."

Beesley said the Geyserland Country Music Club had been going for many years. It meets on the third Sunday of the month at the Bowling Club next to the Blue Baths.

People enjoy the music on offer at last year's Country in the Park. Photo / File

The seventh annual Rotorua Lakefront Car Show is also being held this Sunday, from 10am to 2pm, at the Lakefront's Rotorua Village Green.

Drivers will be asked for a gold coin upon arrival and all money raised will be donated to St John Ambulance Rotorua.

The car show is free for spectators but they can also make a donation if they wish.

Rotorua Vintage and Veteran Car Club chairman David Tomlinson said although it was a car show, the club encouraged any special types of vehicles to take part, including motorbikes and caravans.

"We welcome anything interesting for people to see - new or old.

"Anything goes, they don't have to be showroom condition."

St John will also have ambulances and other paramedic equipment on display.

A lot of car clubs bring more than 20 cars along, he said.

"Normally you will see some Rotorua cars you wouldn't see any other day of the year.

"It's also great for the car owners to meet other car owners with similar cars."

He said the oldest cars there would probably be up to 100 years old, and cars came from all over the North Island.

"It stimulates a lot of memories and history for people."

He said last year the show had more than 300 vehicles on display.

The details

- What: Country in the Park

- When: Sunday, January 20, 11am to 4.30pm

- Where: Band Rotunda, Government Gardens

- Free

- What: Rotorua Lakefront Car Show

- When: Sunday, January 20, 10am to 2pm

- Where: Village Green, Rotorua Lakefront

- Free, though gold coin for St John appreciated