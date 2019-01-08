If you are looking for a stylish outfit to wear for Whanganui Vintage Weekend the Hospice Boutique in Victoria Ave can get you kitted out.

Manager Jo Hodder says the shop has a big selection of suitable clothing and accessories in stock and they will go on sale from Monday, January 14.

"We want to help celebrate Vintage Weekend and raise money for Hospice at the same time."

Hodder says Bruce Ardell is lending a car from the collection at his Fordell museum to be displayed in the shop.

Advertisement

"It will be parked on the floor in front of the window so people can pose with it and take selfies.

"We will be hanging a big frame from the ceiling to set it off nicely."

The car is a 1936 Morgan from Ardell's extensive collection of classic and vintage cars.

It is one of the hundreds that will seen around Whanganui during Vintage Weekend.

Vintage Weekend Trust chairman Bruce Jellyman says the NZ Vintage Austin Register has now confirmed it will bring 50 cars here to show for the first time in Whanganui.

"You can view them on Saturday, January 19 at Pakaitore Reserve between 10am and 12pm and some will be at the Sunday Shindig as well.

Another new event this year is Heritage Bus Tours in a vintage bus.

"You can travel around the city to some of our notable heritage sites with noted Whanganui historian Kyle Dalton," says Jellyman.

To see the full Vintage Weekend programme visit eventfinda.co.nz or pick up a programme at Whanganui i-Site.

The Hospice Boutique will be open during Vintage Weekend which opens on Friday, January 19 at 6pm.