Tauranga's annual Toy Run is a family affair for Jill de Buisson.

For the past 14 years, along with husband Steve and friends John and Sarah Ellis, de Buisson has organised the event that has helped give hundreds of sick children and adults something to smile about at Christmas time.

Each year de Buisson's family get stuck in and help with the Toy Run, including her brothers, nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

This year's Toy Run will take place on December 7 and hundreds of people are expected to show up at Truman Lane from 5.30pm with their hot rods, classics, street machines and muscle cars.

The annual charity run collected new toys for the Child Cancer Foundation and money donations for Waipuna Hospice.

Jill de Buisson's family always get involved in the event. Pictured is Kingsley Forlong, 5 months, Wayne Forlong and Bentley Forlong, 4.

De Buisson said there were a few changes to the route this year and the convoy of vehicles would leave Truman Lane towards Papamoa and go over the flyover to Sandhurst Drive.

The cars would then head towards Tauranga via the Harbour Bridge, to Cameron Rd, down 15th Ave and park up at Fraser Cove where they would be on show for the public from 7pm.

After more than a decade of organising the Toy Run, de Buisson said every year she looked forward to giving back to others in need.

Cancer had always been a personal illness to de Buisson and her family. She had lost her parents to cancer. Her brother Wayne Forlong and her father-in-law were currently going through their own cancer battles.

"Cancer affects everybody, it's just so nice to be able to give back."

De Buisson said the organisation behind the charity run began earlier in the year but she expected more people than ever before to collect new toys for the foundation and money donations for Waipuna Hospice.

"As long as I'm alive the Toy Run will always happen."

Tauranga Toy Run:

What: Annual charity run that collects new toys for the Child Cancer Foundation and money donations for Waipuna Hospice

Where: Starts at Truman Lane, by TR Group. Cars will travel to Fraser Cove for a public display

When: December 7, from 5.30pm. Cars will be at Fraser Cove from about 7pm