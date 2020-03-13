A guide to behaving - and dressing - at Auckland Writers Festival. By Ruth Spencer.

How To Stand Out Without Asking A Banal And Show-offy Question

There are two ways to quietly Stand Out. One is to be a Superfan: if the author has merch, wear it prominently. If the author doesn't have merch, make your own. A T-shirt of the latest book cover is good and you can sell them in the carpark later; a tattoo of a major character riding a dolphin is even better. Tweet a photo of the tattoo in advance, tagging not the author but the host of the talk. Hosts love to put their author in a position both flattering and awkward and they may ask you to come to the stage. This is your best chance to be noticed and all it will cost is $300 for the tattoo. And your dignity.

The second is in the negative-attention-is-still-attention category: lean intently forward for the first 10 minutes of the talk, brow furrowed, hand poised over your lips. Then loudly sigh as you recline back, your arms falling to your sides in a despair of ennui. Your beloved author won't like you but will be forced to notice you and may even resentfully put you in a future book, which is a kind of triumph.

How To Ask A Question

If you already know the answer from seven printed interviews and a Reddit thread and just wanted to hear them speak to you, don't. If you don't know the answer but revealing that would make you look a bit thick, don't. If your question is funny but relies on perfect delivery and everyone hearing properly the first time, don't. If there's someone handing around a microphone, do calmly wait for it to arrive but remember you'll then be very loud, so don't. Otherwise go for it (don't)!

How To Dress

This may be the only time your icon will ever see you. How would you like to be perceived? We're fortunate that this year turtleneck sweaters and berets are back in fashion, so both male and female punters can cultivate an intellectual beatnik vibe by wearing French hats and covering their necks.

A young fan clutches a Harry Potter doll in the queue for a special event by best-selling British author J K Rowling. Photo / Getty Images

Or assume an air of mystery by standing wistfully at the back in sunglasses, although the downside is that while your favourite author might see you, you may not be able to see them.

How To Meet Your Favourite Writer

Pay for VIP seating, go to meet and greets, buy the new book and stand in the signing queue, get the tattoo. Those are the traditional ways. Networking is another – use all your contacts to get to know the PR person, host or (last resort) tech guy so you can wander casually up for a chat when the author is nearby. There's the ever-popular fake fall, where you faint at the feet of the author and hope they're kind enough to not step over you. Not recommended: knocking out the room service person and taking the tray in yourself. If you saw it in a movie, don't try it.



How To Control Yourself When You Do

Take a deep breath - and maybe a beta blocker - to impress the author with your calmly cerebral manner. Or you can gushingly let them know how deeply their work touched you and cry a little bit while you take a selfie. It's okay to do either. Or both. Writers have put their hard work and passion on the bookshelf for the public to poke at and critique. If you love them they'll be grateful, even if they're the curmudgeonly recluse type and can't show it. It's okay to not be okay. At least your tattoo is cool.