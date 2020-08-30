For the fifth year running, Hawke's Bay Multicultural Association president Sukhdeep Singh took one for the team and had his head shaved last Friday for charity.

As an employee of ANZ, which has also been the principal sponsor for the Cancer Society for the past 30 years, raising money for the cause is also very personal for Sukhdeep.

"I received massive support from the Cancer Society when I was diagnosed with leukaemia five years ago. During the first three months I had the condition they were amazing and helped me immensely, especially when it came to telling my friends, family and colleagues."

This year, Sukhdeep's work colleague and ANZ Taradale branch manager Peter Gray, joined him.

"We're both excited to have the chance to raise funds for this incredible charity. Peter recently lost a colleague and good friend to cancer so he decided that being involved in this fundraiser to help raise much needed funds and awareness was his little way of giving back to a society that does so much good."

Sukhdeep says his regional manager Carl Mckenzie also made a guest appearance for the shave.

"I have massive respect for him supporting me through the tough time and being there for me when I needed support from the bank."

Sukhdeep was diagnosed with blood cancer in 2015 and feels there is a cultural barrier when it comes to people talking about health issues.

"I didn't share this with anyone as I felt that there would be stigma attached to it. In our culture people keep their health issues to themselves and don't like sharing them with others. This can have a significant impact on their overall wellbeing."

He knows more than 10 people in the community who are going through cancer treatment but don't like sharing this with friends and extended families.

"I have been supporting them and encouraging them to get help from different sources like the Cancer Society. I hope this head shave will help them to change their mind and ask for help. Every ethnic community is different, and some may feel shame, some may feel rejection."

Sukhdeep says there is a misconception that cancer is an untouchable disease.

"There are cultural connotations that many people don't understand and that can be a barrier to ethnic people seeking help."

As well as raising awareness for the cause, he is also encouraging everyone to donate via the ANZ digital daffodil. Due to Covid-19, ANZ has had to think outside the square this year, using the online Digital Daffodil as another way to raise funds, matching donations dollar-for-dollar up to $500,000. Donations raised for Daffodil Day will go towards providing a wide range of support services, education and awareness programmes plus vital fund research into the causes and treatments of all types of cancer.

Sukhdeep says his friends and family have been very supportive.

"I believe this is a significant opportunity for me to raise awareness of cancer in New Zealand, mainly ethnic communities, while for Peter, his friends and family understand that he wanted to do his part to raise awareness of the Cancer Society and all the good work they do. And please take part in Relay for Life this year with your work team, friends and family — this is another way to support Cancer Society and have fun too."