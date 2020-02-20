Jethro Chiet was just 14 months old when he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia.

Now, four years later, Jethro loves to swim, dance, go to school and play with his older brother Micah and his cat and dog.

His mother Jo Chiet said they could not have got through his journey without the help and support of the Child Cancer Foundation.

Aged 14 months, Jethro was rushed to Starship children's hospital where he spent seven months largely in isolation, fighting infections.

"He became really sick and our whole family dropped everything to be with him, he needed someone to be with him 24 hours a day," Chiet said.

They received regular emotional and practical support from the Child Cancer Foundation support co-ordinators, she said.

"In the hardest times, they were there.

"I couldn't leave Jethro to go and do his washing. Washing was toxic so sometimes they were doing washing for us."

Jethro's big brother Micah has been with him every step of the way in his journey. Photo / Supplied

While Jethro was in Starship, the foundation provided a place for his family to take a break from the hospital and to store their belongings when they travelled back to Whanganui for a short break.

Jethro has collected nearly 700 beads of courage through the foundation.

Chiet said treatment for this type of cancer in children, such as Jethro, who have Down syndrome is really effective.

"He went into remission really quickly and then it was just a case of him trying to survive his treatment."

When they returned home, the support co-ordinators continued to assist the family, with a local support co-ordinator following up on Jethro's progress and linking them up with other families as part of a support group.

"They link you up with counselling or whatever you need and over time it becomes social support with regular meet-up with other families," Chiet said.

Jethro also received help through the foundation's personal development grant.

"We had contact with lots of charities during our time and if there were any that I would say were amazing it was the Child Cancer Foundation and the Ronald McDonald House who actually made a big difference," Chiet said.

Jethro is still in remission and no longer needs a lot of support from the foundation but he and his mother remain keen advocates of its service.

Jethro is passionate about swimming and loves spending time with his dad Phil. Photo / Supplied

Chiet will take to the streets on February 28-29, with the help of the Whanganui ANZ branch staff and the local New Zealand Cadet Forces, to collect funds as part of the annual Child Cancer Foundation street appeal.

On Friday, February 28, they will be outside Countdown Victoria Ave and ANZ on Victoria Ave and on Saturday, February 29, outside Countdown Victoria Ave, Pak'nSave, New World and Trafalgar Square.

Donations can also be made by texting CHILD to 3457 to donate $3 or visit childcancer.org.nz

All funds will go back to the foundation to help support children like Jethro get through their cancer journey.

Anyone who wants to volunteer as a collector can contact Jo Chiet on 027 207 5315.