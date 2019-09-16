

A massive hangi consisting of 250 meals was prepared to help raise money for 9-year-old Paula Donovan-Maddox who has been diagnosed with cancer.

The Whangārei Primary School pupil has an unusual tumour in her uterus and will have to have surgery, followed by chemotherapy at Starship Hospital in Auckland.

Jake Renes (left) and Tyler Dinsdale pitch in to help prepare 250 hangi meals for a fellow student suffering from cancer. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Staff, students, and parents got together to prepare a hangi on Friday that will help pay for Paula's treatment and other costs such as travelling to and from Whangārei.

Paula had blood tests and a referral was made for an ultrasound which showed a heart-shaped uterus with a dark mass.

Helping hands are ready to remove the hangi food for selling to raise funds for Paula Donovan-Maddox. Photo / Michael Cunningham Photo / Michael Cunningham

A week and a half later, a MRI scan at Whangārei Hospital detected Paula's tumour.