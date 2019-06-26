Children from one end of the country to the other let their hair down (or up) last week for Wig Wednesday, in support of the Child Cancer Foundation.

But for Kaitaia Abundant Life School it was a poignant occasion, and one that was very well supported.

"It was particularly special for us, in memory of student Santina Manuel, who moved to glory in 2016," Principal Mark Tan said.

"Normal mufti days raise a couple of hundred dollars, but the students were determined to make this day count, and set themselves the goal of raising over $500. And they smashed it, raising closer to $600.

"Yes, a fun theme but with an intentional purpose, and stoked to send these funds through to those who need it."

There were smaller numbers but equal enthusiasm at Pukepoto School. Ariana Larkins O'Connor said she had picked her hair-do for the day from her Gran's collection, and unfortunately appeared to have chosen one that itched.

The fourth Wig Wednesday was supported by more than 400 schools, businesses and organisations nationwide.

"All participants needed to do was wear a wig, which could be made, bought or borrowed, and make a donation to the Child Cancer Foundation," business development manager Claire Robb said.

"People really got into the spirit of the event last year, wearing some incredible wigs. More than $100,000 was raised, and we're hoping this year will be just as successful."

Three children were diagnosed with cancer every week in New Zealand, the Child Cancer Foundation supporting them and their families, without any government funding.