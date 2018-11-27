Rotorua Community Hospice is harnessing the power of hashtags to help raise money for shampoo caps.

Today is #GivingTuesday and the hospice is celebrating by asking people to donate $10 towards a special shampoo cap for patients.

#GivingTuesday is a global day of giving encouraging philanthropy in communities and celebrating generosity worldwide. The campaign is timed to follow shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, taking place today.

Hospice fundraising and marketing manager Nicola Smallwood said: "Black Friday and Cyber Monday have taken off in New Zealand but #GivingTuesday which began in 2012 hasn't yet received the same support.

"We want to give people the opportunity to make a difference and think about giving back in a unique way. It's an opportunity to celebrate the giving season a little differently."

The shampoo caps the hospice is looking to buy do not require any water or rinsing. People simply heat the pack in the microwave, pop it on and massage it in.

The hospice usually asks patients to make a $10 donation for the shampoo caps as they are an addition to their service. Smallwood is hoping the #GivingTuesday campaign will mean it is an addition they can provide free of charge for the next year.

Those who are interested in joining the hospice's #GivingTuesday campaign can visit their Facebook page www.facebook.com/RotoruaHospice and click on any of their posts on November 27th to donate $10 to help buy a shampoo cap for a patient.